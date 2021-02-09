 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

