Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.