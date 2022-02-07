 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

