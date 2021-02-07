This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcas…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light an…
This evening in Carlisle: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possibl…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents shou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks to rea…