Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.