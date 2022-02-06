 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News