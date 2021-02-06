Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.