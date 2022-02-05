For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. R…
This evening in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Monday, with temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 17 degrees is today's …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degre…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We wil…