This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
