Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph.