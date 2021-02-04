For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcas…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
This evening in Carlisle: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.25. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.8. 20 degrees is today'…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is toda…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Saturday, with temperatures…