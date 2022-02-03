Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.