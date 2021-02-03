 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

