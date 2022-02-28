This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
