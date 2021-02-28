Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.