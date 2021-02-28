This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
