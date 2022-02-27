This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
