Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east.