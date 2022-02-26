 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

