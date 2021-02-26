Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
