Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
