Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.