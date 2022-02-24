This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
