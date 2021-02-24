 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

