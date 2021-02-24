For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
