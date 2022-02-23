This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Sun…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle …
This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temp…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a q…