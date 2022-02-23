 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

