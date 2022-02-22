This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
