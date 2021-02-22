 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

