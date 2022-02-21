Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.