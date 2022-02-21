Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Sun…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees toda…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a q…
This evening in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the C…