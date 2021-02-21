Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.