For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Sun…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 14-degree low is fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees toda…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for t…
This evening in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the C…