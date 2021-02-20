Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
