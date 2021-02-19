Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.