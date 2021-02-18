 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

