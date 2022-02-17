Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
