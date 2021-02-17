This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mix of rain and freezing rain in the evening...changing to all rain. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Win…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches o…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good d…