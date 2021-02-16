Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30.14. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.