Carlisle's evening forecast: A mix of rain and freezing rain in the evening...changing to all rain. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for tempe…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches o…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Win…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good d…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…