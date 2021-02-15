Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A mix of rain and freezing rain in the evening...changing to all rain. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.