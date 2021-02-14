Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
