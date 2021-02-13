This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
