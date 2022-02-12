 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

