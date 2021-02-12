This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.4. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
