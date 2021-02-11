Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27.65. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.