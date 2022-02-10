 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

