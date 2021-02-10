 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

