Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
