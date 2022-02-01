 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

