This evening in Carlisle: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
