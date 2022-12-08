Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
