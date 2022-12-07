This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle…
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. High…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorro…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hi…