For the drive home in Carlisle: Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
