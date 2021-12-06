Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. E…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is a …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomor…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temp…