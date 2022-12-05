Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.