For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
