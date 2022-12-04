This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
